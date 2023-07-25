Glen Ellyn Park District names new director

Dave Thommes has been selected as the new executive director of the Glen Ellyn Park District.

Thommes, who has a proven track record of leadership in parks and recreation, will join the district on Aug. 8, according to a news release.

“We are thrilled to have Dave join our team and lead our organization,” Ben Stortz, president of the Glen Ellyn Park Board of Commissioners, said in the release. “Dave distinguished himself during a competitive national search and demonstrated the abilities and talents needed to lead the Glen Ellyn Park District and meet the recreational needs of our community.”

Thommes brings more than 16 years of experience in parks and recreation to the Glen Ellyn Park District. He most recently served as deputy director for the Oak Brook Park District, where he oversaw a wide range of operations, including programming and facilities. During his tenure, the Oak Brook Park District received the National Gold Medal Award for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management from the National Recreation and Park Association in 2015 and is once again a finalist in 2023. Additionally, the district achieved recognition as an Illinois Distinguished Accredited Agency by the Illinois Association of Park Districts and as an Accredited Agency with the National Recreation and Park Association.

“Over the past century, the Glen Ellyn Park District has provided exceptional programming, events, and services to its residents and participants,” Thommes said in the release.. “Being selected as the new director of this agency is a great honor and privilege for me. I am looking forward to meeting staff, community leaders, and most importantly, Glen Ellyn residents. I am thrilled to join the Glen Ellyn Park District team at this exciting time, as we will be working on many capital improvements.”

Thommes earned an undergraduate degree in physical education/fitness management and wellness from DePaul University, along with an MBA with a concentration in management from Indiana Tech University. He is also a certified park and recreation executive.

In his spare time, Thommes enjoys coaching his children’s basketball and baseball teams, reading, following sports events and cooking. His passion for cooking stems from his degree in culinary arts and hospitality.