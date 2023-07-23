Woodridge to implement water meter upgrade program

The village of Woodridge is implementing a mandatory water meter upgrade program to replace existing water meters and remote readers with a new fixed base automatic meter reading system (smart meters) in all residential, commercial and industrial areas, a news release stated.

The program will include the replacement of approximately 9,000 meters and will take roughly six to eight months. When it is your neighborhood’s turn to have water meters replaced, United Water Meters Inc. (UMI) will notify you by letter and/or door hanger for you to schedule a time to complete the replacement.

Click here for more information about this program, including an FAQ page.