DuPage County Board members bid farewell to the county’s first female regional superintendent of education.

Darlene Ruscitti, who did not seek reelection in 2022, stepped down in June after 20 years in office. Amber Quirk was elected to replace her and takes office this month.

“There is no doubt our county’s education system, its students, teachers, parents and administrators have all benefited from Dr. Ruscitti’s service and leadership,” DuPage County Board Chairwoman Deborah Conroy said during the board’s June 24 meeting, before reading a proclamation recognizing Ruscitti for her service.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20230702/longtime-dupage-regional-superintendent-of-education-recognized-for-service