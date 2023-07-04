July 04, 2023
Longtime DuPage regional superintendent of education recognized for service

By Alicia Fabbre Daily Herald Media Group
DuPage County board members this week voted to eliminate transportation impact fees. (Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer, 2020)

DuPage County Board members bid farewell to the county’s first female regional superintendent of education.

Darlene Ruscitti, who did not seek reelection in 2022, stepped down in June after 20 years in office. Amber Quirk was elected to replace her and takes office this month.

“There is no doubt our county’s education system, its students, teachers, parents and administrators have all benefited from Dr. Ruscitti’s service and leadership,” DuPage County Board Chairwoman Deborah Conroy said during the board’s June 24 meeting, before reading a proclamation recognizing Ruscitti for her service.

Alicia Fabbre is a local journalist who contributes to the Daily Herald