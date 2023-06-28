After 16 years with the DuPage County Health Department, the last 10 as its executive director, Karen Ayala offered few words Tuesday as county board members recognized her for her service.

“It’s been an honor of a lifetime,” said Ayala, who retires Friday. “Thanks.”

County board members passed a proclamation recognizing Ayala’s service and lauded her accomplishments.

“Your service has always been distinguished,” county board Chair Deborah Conroy said, noting DuPage was named the healthiest county in Illinois by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation multiple times during Ayala’s tenure.

Ayala also was lauded for her leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, support for the Affordable Care Act and efforts to address mental health issues.

Andrew Forker, former deputy director of business operations, will succeed Ayala as executive director. Ayala said she and her husband will retire in Texas, where they recently bought a ranch property.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20230628/dupage-county-board-thanks-retiring-health-department-director