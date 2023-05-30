Oswego man led police on high-speed chase in stolen Jaguar SUV: authorities

Bond was set at $250,000 Tuesday for an Oswego man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle, authorities said.

Craig Singleton, 43, of the 400 block of Grape Vine Trail, is charged with one count of aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, one count of driving while license suspended or revoked - 4th -9th violation and multiple misdemeanor and petty traffic offenses, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

On Monday, at approximately 6:22 p.m., Oak Brook police located a 2019 Jaguar SUV that was reported stolen approximately two hours earlier, stopped near the intersection of Interstate 83 and 22nd Street.

The officer approached the vehicle, later determined to be driven by Singleton, and deployed a stop stick at which time the Jaguar allegedly fled westbound on 22nd Street. The officer returned to his vehicle and began a pursuit, the release stated.

Police continued to pursue the Jaguar, which had lost a tire, onto Interstate 88 westbound. Singleton allegedly reached speeds of approximately 110 mph before coming to a stop at Interstate 88 and Winfield Road where he was taken into custody, according to the release.

“It is alleged that in an utter display of contempt for the rule of law and complete disregard for public safety, Mr. Singleton led police on a 110-mph high-speed chase in a stolen SUV,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “This type of dangerous behavior must stop before someone gets killed.

“We are all very thankful that Mr. Singleton’s alleged actions did not result in a tragedy, but as I have said numerous times in the past, someday our luck will run out. Again, I urge the motoring public, if you hear sirens and see flashing lights behind you, pull over.”

“Oak Brook is an amazing community to live, shop and dine and it’s also the wrong community to take a stroll through in a stolen vehicle,” Oak Brook Chief of Police Brian Strockis said in the release. “I want to thank our officers for their pro-active efforts and quick thinking in deploying a stop stick anticipating that this vehicle would flee. I’d also like to thank the Lombard Police Department for their assistance and State’s Attorney Bob Berlin’s office for their support and filing of appropriate charges.”

Singleton’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 28 for status.