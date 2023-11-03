Glenbard North Theatre presents ‘The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time’ Nov. 9-11

Glenbard North Theatre will present “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time” Nov. 9-11. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. each night at Little Theatre at Glenbard North, 990 Kuhn Road in Carol Stream.

The play, based on the novel by Mark Haddon and adapted by Simon Stephens, is the story of 15-year-old Christopher, who has an extraordinary brain. He is exceptional at mathematics but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. He has never ventured beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched and he distrusts strangers.

Now it is seven minutes after midnight, and Christopher stands beside his neighbor’s dead dog, Wellington, who has been speared with a garden fork. Finding himself under suspicion, Christopher is determined to solve the mystery of who murdered Wellington, and he carefully records each fact of the crime. But his detective work, forbidden by his father, takes him on a thrilling journey that upturns his world.

Tickets are $10 and available at the door or at glenbardnorthhs.seatyourself.biz.