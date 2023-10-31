Glenbard Parent Series offers several webinars in November

Glenbard School District 87 encourages community members to attend the following Glenbard Parent Series webinars throughout November.. The link to each event is available at glenbardgps.org.

Nov. 1 at noon Can’t Do or Won’t Do? Executive Function Skill-Building to Solve Behavior Challenges

Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. Can’t Do or Won’t Do? Executive Function Skill-Building to Solve Behavior Challenges

Nov. 2 at noon The Power of Mindfulness to Increase Calm and Joy in Young Children

Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. The Power of Mindfulness to Increase Calm and Joy in Young Children

Nov. 14 at noon Update on Social Media and Teen Mental Health

Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. Update on Social Media and Teen Mental Health

Nov. 29 at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. In-person and hybrid, Under the Influence: Addressing Vaping, Alcohol and Cannabis

Nov. 29 at 6 p.m.-8 p.m. In-person and hybrid, Under the Influence: Addressing Vaping, Alcohol and Cannabis