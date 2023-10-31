October 31, 2023
Glenbard Parent Series offers several webinars in November

Glenbard School District 87 encourages community members to attend the following Glenbard Parent Series webinars throughout November.. The link to each event is available at glenbardgps.org.

  • Nov. 1 at noon Can’t Do or Won’t Do? Executive Function Skill-Building to Solve Behavior Challenges
  • Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. Can’t Do or Won’t Do? Executive Function Skill-Building to Solve Behavior Challenges
  • Nov. 2 at noon The Power of Mindfulness to Increase Calm and Joy in Young Children
  • Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. The Power of Mindfulness to Increase Calm and Joy in Young Children
  • Nov. 14 at noon Update on Social Media and Teen Mental Health
  • Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. Update on Social Media and Teen Mental Health
  • Nov. 29 at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. In-person and hybrid, Under the Influence: Addressing Vaping, Alcohol and Cannabis
  • Nov. 29 at 6 p.m.-8 p.m. In-person and hybrid, Under the Influence: Addressing Vaping, Alcohol and Cannabis
