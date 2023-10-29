Glenbard Parent Series to discuss raising teens Nov. 9

The Glenbard Parent Series: (GPS) Navigating Healthy Families will present Congratulations, You’re Having a Teen! The Guidebook You’ve Always Wanted with award-winning author Dr. Ken Ginsburg in two-hour seminars at noon and 7 p.m. Nov. 9, via Zoom. Visit glenbardgps.org for further information and the links to these two webinars.

To be placed on a reminder list for GPS events or submit a question in advance, contact Gilda Ross, Glenbard District 87 student and community projects coordinator, at gilda_ross@glenbard.org or at 630-942-7668.

A renowned parent and teen communication expert, Ginsburg returns to GPS to inform and inspire caregivers as they enter one of the most exciting and important phases of parenting. The teen years are a time of opportunity to strengthen the parent-child relationship and guide children toward a flourishing adulthood.

Ginsburg will explain how adults can be an unwavering and loving presence who understand, support and celebrate their teens. Ginsburg’s strength-based, resilience building model will also provide adolescents with the necessary grit to face challenges and thrive.

Continuing professional development units are available for these webinars.

Ginsburg practices adolescent medicine at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and is a professor of pediatrics at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine. He serves as director of health services at Covenant House, Pennsylvania, and is the founding director of the Center for Parent and Teen Communication. He has written seven award-winning parenting books, including “Building Resilience in Children and Teens.”