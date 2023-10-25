Glenbard District 87 musicians selected to ILMEA District IX Honors Music Festivals

Glenbard District 87 students were selected for the Illinois Music Education Association (ILMEA) District IX Honors Music Festivals. Each student was chosen from the more than 1,000 students across the west suburban area who submitted audition recordings consisting of prepared musical selections and scales.

Musicians selected include:

Chorus: Glenbard East students Serge Dulang, tenor 2; Annalee Kalbfleisch, soprano 2; Taylor Kowallis, soprano 1; Zach Mullins, bass 1; Tricia Tran, alto 1; Erik Vazquez, tenor 2; Glenbard North students Charlotte Bach, soprano 1; and Emma Kedziora, alto 1; Glenbard South students Danielle Allaway, soprano I; Juliana Henry, alto 1; Alexandra Rupp, soprano II; Joy Shim, soprano II; and Riven Wisniewski, alto II; Glenbard West student Moira Manas.

Treble Chorus: Glenbard East students Olivia Gómez, soprano 2; Olive Turner, soprano 1; and Ivonne Vazquez, alto 2; and Glenbard North student Gianna Nascimento, soprano 2.

Band: Glenbard East students Axel Capetillo, percussion; Trevor Dunham, tenor sax; Lucas Logacho, tuba; and Brayden Smith, trumpet; Glenbard North student Mya Robles, clarinet; Glenbard South students Aaron Berntsen, trombone in orchestra; Dominic Costello, trumpet in orchestra; Abby Edwards, clarinet; and Milo Mufich, tuba; and Glenbard West student Hailey Weaver, flute.

Orchestra: Glenbard East student Grace Boddy, violin; Glenbard North student Julianna Easton, viola; Glenbard South students Sophia Assaf, bass; Sarah Goodin, violin; Kaitlyn Haas, violin; and Simone Witort, cello; and Glenbard West student Alina Blashchuk, violin.

Vocal Jazz Ensemble III: Glenbard East student Olive Turner, soprano.

Vocal Jazz Ensemble II: Glenbard East student Serge Dulang, tenor.

Vocal Jazz Ensemble I: Glenbard East students Grace Boddy, soprano; and Ava McGee, alto.

Jazz Ensemble II: Glenbard North student Frederick Melki, baritone saxophone; and Glenbard West student Bennett Garippo, drum set.