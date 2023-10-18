Glenbard Parent Series to examine student skill building Nov. 1

The Glenbard Parent Series: (GPS) Navigating Healthy Families will present Can’t Do or Won’t Do? Executive Function Skill-Building to Solve Behavior Challenges with behavior analyst Sasha Long at noon and 7 p.m. Nov. 1, via Zoom. Visit glenbardgps.org for further information and the links to these two webinars.

To be placed on a reminder list for GPS events or submit a question in advance, contact Gilda Ross, Glenbard District 87′s student and community projects coordinator, at gilda_ross@glenbard.org or at 630-942-7668.

For students to reach educational goals, it is important to classify learning and behavioral challenges as “can’t do” or “won’t do.” Is the work or process beyond the student’s skill level, or is the motivation to complete the task not there? By identifying and improving executive functioning skills, we can decrease obstacles and match student strengths with activities they can excel at while overcoming skill deficits and implementing positive reinforcement.

Long will share strategies to increase student success and provide interventions to increase independence and communication so students can thrive. Participants will learn to identify learning obstacles and discern when skill improvements or additional positive reinforcements are needed.

A 30-minute extended workshop for caregivers of neurodiverse children will follow each of these one-hour presentations.

Continuing professional development units are available for these webinars.

Long is the founder and president of The Autism Helper Inc. She is a board-certified behavior analyst and former special education teacher.