Glenbard Parent Series to discuss power of mindfulness Nov. 2

Glenbard Parent Series: Navigating Healthy Families in Glen Ellyn

The Glenbard Parent Series: (GPS) Navigating Healthy Families will present The Power of Mindfulness in Young Children to Increase Calm and Joy with professor and clinical psychologist Shauna Shapiro in Zoom webinars at noon and 7 p.m. Nov. 2. Visit glenbardgps.org for further information and the links to these webinars.

To be placed on a reminder list for GPS events or submit a question in advance, contact Gilda Ross, Glenbard District 87 student and community projects coordinator, at gilda_ross@glenbard.org or at 630-942-7668.

Shapiro, an internationally recognized expert in mindfulness, returns to GPS to share practices to help young children and their families learn how to calm their bodies and minds. Creating a relaxed, positive environment benefits behavior, communication, patience and emotional regulation.

Shapiro will discuss her most recent book, “Good Morning, I Love You Violet!,” about a young girl who changes her negative self-talk to embrace self-love and happiness. Participants will learn a science-based roadmap to boost well-being and joy in children, families and communities.

Continuing professional development units are available for these webinars.

Shapiro is a professor at Santa Clara University and has published three critically acclaimed books, including, “Good Morning, I Love You”, and “Mindful Discipline: A Loving Approach to Setting Limits and Raising an Emotionally Intelligent Child.”

