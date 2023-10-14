District 87 students recognized as Commended Students in National Merit Scholarship competition

Glenbard District 87 students have been named commended students in the National Merit Scholarship program, including Glenbard East students Patrick Barry, Claire Flanagan, Thomas Gill and Daniel Zlatanov; Glenbard North students Nathan N Nguyen and Sharon Zheng; Glenbard South students Aaron Berntsen, Beau Bixler, Lucas Newman, Mary Pinkelman, Emily Puchalski, Isha Shah, Mohammad Sharif and Benjamin Zima; and Glenbard West students May Adduci, Drew Bennett, Dylan Gasaway, Mary Ikens, Maanav JaJodia, Olivia Janninck, Mohammad Ehtasham Malik, Margaret Millar, Olivia Pauer, Audrey Sawyer, Mihir Sharma and Mohsin Siddiqi.

Commended students are among the top 5% of the 1.5 million students who entered the competition by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).