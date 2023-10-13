Woodridge School District 68 board receives governance recognition for third consecutive year

The Woodridge School District 68 Board recently received the 2023 Illinois Association of School Boards (IASB) School Board Governance Recognition, one of only 45 school boards from around the state.

This is the third time in a row Woodridge 68 has earned this recognition.

”The school district and school board are honored to be recognized by the IASB with the prestigious Board Governance Award,” District 68 board President Stuart Vanorny said in a news release. “This award is a testament to each board member’s commitment to excellence in public education and their dedication to serving the students and community of Woodridge.”

The School Board Governance Recognition program acknowledges school boards that learn and practice effective governance behaviors as identified in IASB’s Foundational Principles of Effective Governance, through participation in and support for board development programs and events.

The primary focus of this program is on full board development and participation rather than individual board member efforts. Effective school boards understand that excellence in local school board governance requires full board commitment to obtaining knowledge, skills and abilities critical to good governance.

The District 68 board was recognized at the Fall IASB DuPage Division Meeting held on Oct. 3.