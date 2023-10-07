Glenbard Spanish-speaking program to discuss positive parenting

B-PAC: Glenbard Bilingual Parent Advisory Council and GPS: Glenbard Parent Series in Spanish will present “Positive Parenting to Support Your Child’s Well-being” with WGN reporter Ana Belaval and psychologist Monica Oganes at 7 p.m. Oct. 19, via Zoom. Go to glenbardgps.org for further information and the link to this webinar.

This program will be presented in Spanish only.

How can adults stay connected with teens through the many changes of adolescence? How can adults be supportive without being overbearing? Belaval and Oganes will lead this important conversation and provide laughs along the way. Participants will be inspired and entertained by the wisdom of humorist Belaval, while Oganes will offer education on the parenting style that works well today. Join GPS for this lively discussion of strategies to raise emotionally healthy children.

Belaval is an Around Town reporter for Chicago’s WGN Morning News. Oganes is a licensed clinical psychologist in private practice. She is skilled in communicating complex neuropsychology in a way that is easy to understand.

For further information, visit glenbardgps.org or contact Luz Luna at luz_luna@glenbard.org or 630-942-7447.