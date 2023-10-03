Dist. 87 survey designed to shape 10-year facility plan

Glenbard Township High School District 87 is focused on community engagement to prioritize upcoming facility improvements. Listening to District 87 residents’ hopes, priorities and goals for Glenbard high schools is critical to ensure the new 10-year facility plan will address the most important facility needs at the four schools.

District residents are asked to take a few minutes to complete a brief community survey about Glenbard facility needs. Take the survey at https://www.glenbard87.org/long-range-facility-plan/. Residents’ thoughts and opinions will help Glenbard continue to improve its high schools for students. The survey will close on Oct. 20.

For those who prefer a tangible survey form, paper copies are available at the Glenbard District 87 Administrative Center at 596 Crescent Blvd., Glen Ellyn. To have a survey mailed to your home, call 630-942-7662 to request a paper copy.