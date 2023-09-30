Glenbard North Theatre to present fall studio performance

Glenbard North Theatre will present its fall studio, “An Experiment,” from Oct. 5 through 7.

“An Experiment” takes place in a futuristic world, where five confused participants wake up with no memory of their past life and only one word, a personality descriptor written in type on their shirts. The doctor explains that each is here willingly. Will the assigned attribute of each participant affect their behavior when under extreme duress? Once the experiment begins and they find out that to lose is to die, all five do what they must to survive the experiment.

“An Experiment” will be presented at 4 p.m. Oct. 5 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6 and 7 in the auditorium at Glenbard North High School, 990 N. Kuhn Road, Carol Stream. Tickets are $5. Purchase tickets at glenbardnorthhs.seatyourself.biz

The cast includes Jovani Calvillo, Kylie Stadler, Emilia Nascimento, Easton Vassar, Emma Glinkowsi and Charlotte Chilton.

The technical crew includes Ronin Hill, Charlotte Prusko, Milo Luczak, Jasper Prusko, Aidan Aguilar, Brody Hill, Sophia Nicolaidis, Kate Orozco, Malachi Evans, Margot Fuller, Chelsea Perez, John Luu and Nyomi Arana.

The business managers include Alyssa Passero and Addison Gwaltney.

Student leaders include production stage manager Alyssa Passero; stage managers: Megan Garcia, Roman Wolfe; assistant to the technical director: Charlotte Prusko; Master carpenter/weapons master: Jasper Prusko, shop manager: Milo Luczak; props master: Joey Seither; master electrician/ light storage room supervisor: Malachi Evans; sound/projection master: John Luu; assistant lighting designer: Chelsea Perez; costume shop supervisor/ company photographer: Kate Orozco; and house manager: Grace Caputo.

The director is Marissa Talarico; technical director: Nathan King; and props, costumes and publicity director; Madison Gillis.