District 87 board members recognized

Glenbard District 87 Board of Education Vice President Bob Friend and board member Martha Mueller were recently recognized by the Illinois Association of School Boards (IASB) for their participation in professional development and leadership activities.

Friend earned the designation of IASB Distinguished Annual Merit Board Leader and Mueller earned IASB Established Board Leader status.

IASB recognizes school board members who show a dedication to learning more about local school governance, adding to their leadership skills, knowledge of state and national educational issues, and commitment to serving in trust of their community and their students.