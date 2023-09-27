Glenbard Parent Series to examine trauma, resilience, healing Oct. 11

The Glenbard Parent Series: (GPS) Navigating Healthy Families will present “What Happened to You? Conversations on Trauma, Resilience and Healing” A Shift from What’s ‘Wrong’ with You with psychiatrist and bestselling author Dr. Bruce Perry at noon and 7 p.m. Oct. 11, via Zoom. Visit glenbardgps.org for further information and the links to these two webinars.

To be placed on a reminder list for GPS events or submit a question in advance, contact Gilda Ross, Glenbard District 87 student and community projects coordinator, at gilda_ross@glenbard.org or at 630-942-7668.

Many people have likely asked themselves, “Why did I do that?” or “Why can’t they just control their behavior?” When questioning emotions and behavior, it’s easy to place the blame on ourselves or hold ourselves and those around us to an impossible standard.

A renowned brain and trauma expert, Perry offers a groundbreaking shift from asking, “What’s wrong with you?” to “What happened to you?” This puts the focus on having compassion for other people and ourselves. It’s a subtle but profound shift in an approach to trauma. It also allows an individual to understand their past to clear a path to their future, opening the door to resilience and healing. With these powerful insights, individuals can strengthen their self-worth and change their lives.

Perry is the principal of the Neurosequential Network and a professor in the department of psychiatry at the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University and La Trobe University, Melbourne, Australia.

He is the author of “The Boy Who Was Raised As a Dog,” a bestseller based on his work with maltreated children, and “Born For Love: Why Empathy is Essential and Endangered.” Perry’s most recent book, “What Happened to You? Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing” was co-authored with Oprah Winfrey and released in 2021.

Continuing professional development units are available for these two webinars.