Glenbard North earns servant award from Neighborhood Food Pantries

Neighborhood Food Pantries will present its Servant Award to Glenbard North High School at its HarvestFest celebration in October.

The award recognizes the important work done by Glenbard North teachers, administrators and students to serve the community.

Glenbard North has benefited from a strong relationship with Neighborhood Food Pantries. Over the past decade, Glenbard North has supported Neighborhood Food Pantries in the following ways: annual Picnic with a Purpose; annual Empty Bowls fundraiser; annual community food drive; Glenbard Gardens - current project that began in fall 2022.

These projects have allowed Glenbard North to teach students about the needs of their community and the importance of service to others.

Several individuals played pivotal roles in leading and supporting students with these projects including Glenbard North Principal John Mensik, Glenbard North Assistant Principal for Student Services Erika Willis, Glenbard North art teachers April Macatangay and Joyce Fridlund, Glenbard North special education teacher Hayley Collings, District 87 Superintendent David Larson, Assistant Superintendent for Student Services Janet Cook and retired Glenbard North Assistant Principal for Student Services Deb Cartwright.

Neighborhood Food Pantries provides interruption-free services and access to nutritious food in welcoming environments. It has pantries in Carol Stream, Glendale Heights, Wayne, West Chicago and Warrenville. These pantries provide services to individuals and families with dignity and generosity.