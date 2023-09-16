Five District 87 students named National Merit semifinalists

Five Glenbard Township High School District 87 students have been named semifinalists in the National Merit Scholarship competition.

Students earning this honor include Glenbard East students Jason Kane Cisnero and Kayla Hickman and Glenbard West students Annika Bhagwakar, Ishaan Gupta and James MacDonald.

Semifinalists must advance to finalist standing in the competition by meeting high academic standards, receiving a recommendation from their principal and earning SAT scores that confirm the earlier qualifying test performance.