District 87 to host community forums on facility plan process

Glenbard High School District 87 will host facility planning community forums in September to share information about its districtwide facility needs and development of a new 10-year facility plan to address those needs.

The community forums will be an open house format from 5:30-8 p.m. on the following dates:

Sept. 20 at Glenbard East, 1014 S. Main St., Lombard.

Sept. 21 at Glenbard North, 990 N. Kuhn Road, Carol Stream.

Sept. 27 at Glenbard West, 670 Crescent Blvd., Glen Ellyn.

Sept. 28 at Glenbard South, 23W200 Butterfield Road, Glen Ellyn.

Community members are encouraged to stop by anytime between 5:30 and 8 p.m. and stay as long as they would like.

“We are looking forward to sharing information and listening to the community’s feedback during facility planning community forums at each of our high schools,” Glenbard District 87 Superintendent David Larson said in a news release.

Glenbard’s four high schools, which range in age from 50 to 100 years old, continue to have numerous capital improvement needs.

Glenbard is developing a new 10-year facility plan that will consider instructional best practice, safety and opportunities to connect and collaborate. Additional funding would be necessary to implement a new facility plan.

Learn more by visiting glenbard87.org/long-range-facility-plan/.