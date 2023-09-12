Glenbard Parent Series to review college application process in Spanish program

B-PAC: Glenbard Bilingual Parent Advisory Council and GPS: Glenbard Parent Series in Spanish will present “Preparing the Path for High School and College Success: The College Application Process” at 7 p.m. Sept. 21, via Zoom.

Visit GlenbardGPS.org for the link to this webinar, which will be presented in Spanish only.

Completing high school and college can be an important determinant in a person’s future. Parents and guardians can play a key role in their child’s future by understanding the necessary steps for college readiness. This webinar will help students through the process of realizing their college and career dreams. Presenters include Glenbard West school counselor Lissete Ochoa, Glenbard East school counselor Lizette Ramirez and several representatives from the Illinois Student Assistance Commission.

Students and their families will learn about college admission from start to finish, the importance of the high school transcript, financial aid, scholarships and the role of testing. The panel will share an easy-to-understand guide for students and their caregivers with emphasis on important deadlines and benchmarks that prospective students will encounter as they prepare for their future.

For further information, visit glenbardgps.org or contact Luz Luna at luz_luna@glenbard.org or 630-942-7447.