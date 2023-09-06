Glenbard Parent Series offers online program on navigating adolescence

The Glenbard Parent Series (GPS): Navigating Healthy Families will present The Emotional Lives of Teens: How to Navigate the Bumpy Ride of Adolescence with best-selling author and clinical psychologist Lisa Damour during two Zoom webinars at noon and 7 p.m. Sept. 13. Visit glenbardgps.org for further information and the link to these webinars.

Powerful emotions come with the territory during adolescence. Damour will share what parents and caregivers can expect in the course of adolescent development and when it’s time to be concerned. Participants will learn how to approach teen challenges such as friction at home, the pull of social media, risky behavior and navigating friendships.

Damour will provide practical information to support teens through the transformational journey into adulthood. Participants will learn the best ways to stay connected and create the kind of relationship that adolescents need and want to be happy and healthy.

To be placed on a reminder list for GPS events or submit a question in advance, contact Gilda Ross, Glenbard District 87 student and community projects coordinator, at gilda_ross@glenbard.org or at 630-942-7668.