Glenbard Parent Series examines self-compassion, self-care Sept. 19

The Glenbard Parent Series: (GPS) Navigating Healthy Families will present The Path to Loving Ourselves: Self-Compassion and Self-Care for Turbulent Times with best-selling author Shelly Tygielski at noon and 7 p.m. Sept. 19, via Zoom. Visit glenbardgps.org for further information and the links to these two webinars.

To be placed on a reminder list for GPS events or submit a question in advance, contact Gilda Ross, Glenbard District 87 student and community projects coordinator, at gilda_ross@glenbard.org or 630-942-7668.

Though it might seem easy to love other people, it can be difficult to find a little love for ourselves. Many people struggle with feeling unworthy at some point. If people cultivate self-compassion and self-care, they can avoid self-doubt and inadequacy.

Meditation teacher Tygielski will share tools to promote self-love; support emotional and physical health; build resilience; and pave the way for kind, compassionate engagement with oneself and family. As parents/guardians become more patient and self-loving, teens will be encouraged to act the same and view themselves in sympathetic, healthy and positive ways.

Tygielski is author of the award-winning book “Sit Down To Rise Up: How Radical Self-Care Can Change the World.” She was honored as a CNN Hero in 2020 for her passion for increasing well-being for all.

Continuing professional development units are available for these GPS webinars.