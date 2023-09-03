September 03, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveBearseNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles

Glenbard Parent Series examines self-compassion, self-care Sept. 19

By Shaw Local News Network
Glenbard Parent Series: Navigating Healthy Families in Glen Ellyn

The Glenbard Parent Series: (GPS) Navigating Healthy Families will present The Path to Loving Ourselves: Self-Compassion and Self-Care for Turbulent Times with best-selling author Shelly Tygielski at noon and 7 p.m. Sept. 19, via Zoom. Visit glenbardgps.org for further information and the links to these two webinars.

To be placed on a reminder list for GPS events or submit a question in advance, contact Gilda Ross, Glenbard District 87 student and community projects coordinator, at gilda_ross@glenbard.org or 630-942-7668.

Though it might seem easy to love other people, it can be difficult to find a little love for ourselves. Many people struggle with feeling unworthy at some point. If people cultivate self-compassion and self-care, they can avoid self-doubt and inadequacy.

Meditation teacher Tygielski will share tools to promote self-love; support emotional and physical health; build resilience; and pave the way for kind, compassionate engagement with oneself and family. As parents/guardians become more patient and self-loving, teens will be encouraged to act the same and view themselves in sympathetic, healthy and positive ways.

Tygielski is author of the award-winning book “Sit Down To Rise Up: How Radical Self-Care Can Change the World.” She was honored as a CNN Hero in 2020 for her passion for increasing well-being for all.

Continuing professional development units are available for these GPS webinars.

Glenbard Township High School District 87Glen EllynLombard
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois