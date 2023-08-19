Authors to discuss teens and self-sufficiency at Aug. 24 Glenbard Parent Series

The Glenbard Parent Series: (GPS) Navigating Healthy Families will present Smart But Scattered: The Executive Functioning Approach to Help Kids Reach Their Potential with authors Pam Dawson and Richard Guare. This program will be presented during two Zoom webinars: at noon and 7 p.m. Aug. 24. Go to glenbardgps.org for further information and links to these two webinars.

To be placed on a reminder list for GPS events or submit a question in advance, contact Gilda Ross, Glenbard District 87 student and community projects coordinator, at gilda_ross@glenbard.org or at 630-942-7668.

If you’re the caregiver of a smart but scattered student, trying to help them become a self-sufficient young adult may feel like a battle. This program will empower adults with science-based strategies for promoting a child’s independence by building their executive function skills — the fundamental brain-based abilities needed to get organized, stay focused, and control impulses and emotions. Dawson and Guare will offer tips to help identify a student’s strengths and weaknesses and enhance their problem-solving skills while avoiding micromanaging, cajoling and ineffective punishments.

Continuing professional development units are available for these webinars.

With more than 40 years of clinical practice, Dawson and her colleague, licensed psychologist and board-certified behavior analyst, Guare, have worked with thousands of children and teens who struggle at home and in school. Their numerous award-winning books on this topic include “Smart but Scattered: The Revolutionary Executive Functioning Skills Approach to Helping Kids Reach Their Potential” and “Smart But Scattered Teens.”