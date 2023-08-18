August 18, 2023
Award-winning journalist to speak at Aug. 29 Glenbard Parent Series

The Glenbard Parent Series: (GPS) Navigating Healthy Families will present “Never Enough: Inspiring Balanced Achievement, Self-Confidence and the Power of Mattering” with award winning journalist Jennifer B. Wallace at noon and 7 p.m. Aug. 29, via Zoom. Visit glenbardgps.org for further information and the links to these webinars.

To be placed on a reminder list for GPS events or submit a question in advance, contact Gilda Ross, Glenbard District 87 student and community projects coordinator, at gilda_ross@glenbard.org or 630-942-7668.

Students face unprecedented pressure to succeed, and they are absorbing the cultural message that their value is based on accomplishments. Wallace will provide a toolkit for positive change and a practical framework to help young people understand they are inherently valued and loved. She will offer tips to enhance children’s resilience, self-confidence and psychological security so they can thrive.

Continuing professional development units are available for these webinars.

Wallace is a celebrated journalist, formerly with 60 Minutes, and author of the book “Never Enough: When Achievement Pressure Becomes Toxic – and What We Can Do About It.”

