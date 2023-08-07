Communicating effectively with teens the topic of Aug. 22 Glenbard Parent Series presentation

Science has shown that the best way to help our children become independent, kind and happy is by talking with them. And yet we often find ourselves distracted, exhausted, or at a loss as to how to have meaningful conversations.

Harvard lecturer, speech pathologist, and mother, Rebecca Rolland offers an essential, evidence-based guide to communicating more effectively with children of all ages, revealing that a great conversation has a double benefit: helping adults and kids connect better in the moment and boosting children’s learning and wellbeing for years to come.

Rolland is the speaker at the Aug. 22 installment of the Glenbard Parent Series (GPS) – Navigating Healthy Families. The presentations will be held virtually from noon-1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. Visit https://www.glenbardgps.org/ for the link to participate when it becomes available.

During her free presentation, “The Art, Power and ABC’s of Talking With Young Children to Build Skills and Connection,” Rolland will discuss her tools for communication, which help parents learn how to: