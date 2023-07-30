July 30, 2023
Shaw Local
Glenbard Parent Series returns with several August events

By Shaw Local News Network

Glenbard High School District 87 encourages community members to attend the Glenbard Parent Series events scheduled for August. Details and the link to each event are available atglenbardgps.org

  • Aug. 15 at 6 p.m. at East, North and South and 6:30 p.m. at West. “Raising Empowered Athletes for Peak Performance and Lifelong Grit”
  • Aug. 22 at noon Early Childhood webinar, “The Art of Talking With Children”
  • Aug. 22 at 7 p.m. Early Childhood webinar, “The Art of Talking With Children”
  • Aug. 24 at noon “Smart but Scattered: The Executive Functioning Approach to Help Kids Reach Their Potential”
  • Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. “Smart but Scattered: The Executive Functioning Approach to Help Kids Reach Their Potential”
  • Aug. 29 at noon “Never Enough: Inspiring Balanced Achievement, Self-Confidence and the Power of “Mattering”
  • Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. “Never Enough: Inspiring Balanced Achievement, Self-Confidence and the Power of “Mattering”
