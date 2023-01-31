Glenbard North student threatened to kill classmates in lunchroom: authorities

An 18-year-old male Glenbard North High School student has been charged with allegedly threatening to kill a classmate and his friends while at school, authorities said.

Syed Haider, of the 4400 block of Jefferson Street, Hanover Park, appeared at a bond hearing this morning where Judge Joshua Dieden set bond at $15,000, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Haider has been charged with one count of disorderly conduct. As an additional condition of bond, Haider is prohibited from entering or being on the premises of Glenbard North High School or any of the Glenbard School District 87 schools, the release stated.

At approximately 9:30 a.m. Monday, Haider allegedly approached another student who he did not know in a school washroom. Haider reportedly told the student that he had weapons in his possession and that he and his friends were going to the lunchroom to kill the student and his friend, according to the release.

Authorities at the school became aware of the threat and contacted the Carol Stream Police Department. Following an investigation into the matter, Haider was taken into custody from the school later that day.

“Any threat of violence to the well being of our students, teachers and school personnel will be taken very seriously and anyone suspected of making a threat will be fully investigated and appropriately charged‚” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “Students have got to understand that school threats are no joking matter and can have a chilling effect not just on students, teachers and staff, but also on parents, siblings and the entire community.”

Carol Stream Chief of Police William Holmer praised the Carol Stream Police Department school resource officer and the leadership at Glenbard North for the manner in which they handled the situation.

“We can’t tolerate threats and intimidation in our school community. It is imperative that students feel safe in the school environment,” Holmer said in the release.

Haider’s next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 27 for arraignment.