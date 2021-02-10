District 87 to celebrate Live Life Well Week

Glenbard Township High School District 87 students and staff will celebrate Live Life Well Week from Feb. 15 through 19. Live Life Well Week is an opportunity to take stock of what is important and show appreciation and kindness. This year’s theme is Ignite Your Superpowers: Gratitude, Kindness and Mindfulness.

To kick off the week, the Glenbard community is encouraged to commit to acts of kindness and volunteerism.The Advocating Character Through Service (ACTS) Committee has organized opportunities to give back at www.actsgratitude.com

Motivational speaker Shaun Derik will use music and humor to inspire Glenbard students to thrive in a virtual program titled, “Dreams and Detours: Succeeding in Tough Times.”

Parents, guardians and caregivers will have the opportunity to hear Derik in a live virtual performance at 7 p.m. Feb. 18 as part of the Glenbard Parent Series. “Being T.H.E.R.E: Five Ways to Actively Engage Young People” will inspire adults to be present when they are with young people. Find details at glenbardgps.org.

Students for Students (SFS) and SADD clubs have organized several digital activities, including a guided meditation, random acts of kindness challenge and Grateful for Glenbard activity. Thanks also go to the physical education, driver education and health students and staff, as well as the other organizations, teams, students and adults that have organized events in support of Live Life Well Week.