MacNeal Hospital nationally recognized for high-quality stroke care

MacNeal Hospital in Berwyn has received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines - Stroke Gold Plus Award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and reduced disability.

MacNeal Hospital also received the American Heart Association’s Target: Stroke Honor Roll award, according to a news release. To qualify for this recognition, hospitals must meet specific criteria that reduce the time between an eligible patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment with a clot-buster thrombolytic.

Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death and a leading cause of disability in the U.S. A stroke occurs when a blood vessel that carries oxygen and nutrients to the brain is either blocked by a clot or bursts. When that happens, part of the brain cannot get the blood and oxygen it needs, so brain cells die. Early stroke detection and treatment are key to improving survival, minimizing disability and accelerating recovery times.

Get With The Guidelines puts the expertise of the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association to work for hospitals nationwide, helping ensure patient care is aligned with the latest research- and evidence-based guidelines. Get With The Guidelines - Stroke is an in-hospital program for improving stroke care by promoting consistent adherence to these guidelines, which can minimize the long-term effects of a stroke and even prevent death.

“MacNeal Hospital is committed to improving patient care,” MacNeal Chief Medical Officer Charles Bareis said in the release. “Get With The Guidelines makes it easier for our dedicated teams to put the latest advancements in stroke care to work on a daily basis, which studies show can help patients recover better and ensure more people in our community can live longer, healthier lives.”

MacNeal also received the American Heart Association’s Target: Type 2 Honor Roll award. Target: Type 2 Diabetes aims to ensure patients with Type 2 diabetes, who might be at higher risk for complications, receive the most up-to-date, evidence-based care when hospitalized due to stroke.

For information on MacNeal Heart & Vascular Care, visit loyolamedicine.org/ or call 888-584-7888.