Lemont High School to host 8th grade open house Nov. 8

Lemont High School will host its annual 8th grade open house from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 8.

This event provides an opportunity for current eighth grade students and their families to visit campus and meet Lemont High School teachers, counselors and administrators.

Students who live within the school’s attendance boundaries are encouraged to take advantage of the sneak pee the open house provides. Lemont High School’s attendance boundaries include Lemont and portions of Darien, Downers Grove and Woodridge.

Students and their families will have the chance to learn about the academic and extra-curricular programs offered and can visit various areas throughout the building including athletic facilities, the Performing Arts Center and the CITGO Innovation Academy.

Individuals with disabilities who need accommodations are encouraged to call the school’s main line at 630-257-5838 in advance to make arrangements.

The open house will begin in the school’s Performing Arts Center, which is located on the southwest side of campus. Lemont High School is located at 800 Porter St. in Lemont.