The Renegades High School Hockey varsity team, which is made up of students from Montini Catholic High School, Addison Trail High School, Fenton High School, Willowbrook High School and Wheaton Warrenville South High School, traveled to Louisville, KY, last weekend to compete in the Weathermen Big Bear Hockey Tournament. The team won the championship on Oct. 15 with a 4-1 victory over the Atlanta Mad Hatters.