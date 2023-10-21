DuPage County seeks feedback on Trails Plan proposal

The DuPage County Division of Transportation (DuDOT) is seeking public feedback on its draft DuPage County Trails Plan. Staff members crafted the comprehensive trails program after receiving input from more than 3,000 survey responses during the planning process.

The DuPage Trails Plan’s main purpose is to establish standardized maintenance practices for the DuPage County regional trail network managed by DuDOT, according to a news release. It also guides investments to improve safety, accessibility and navigation; clarifies permitting processes and emphasizes environmental stewardship.

The plan includes unique elements to enhance the user experience and is a collaborative resource for various stakeholders involved in trail management and development.

“After carefully considering the overwhelming response to our community survey, we believe it is essential to keep the public informed and seek their input before we move forward with a final document,” DuPage County Transportation Committee Chair Mary FitzGerald Ozog said in the release. “We recognize our trails are some of our county’s most treasured resources and we value the community’s feedback as we finalize plans for the future of our trail system.”

DuPage County owns, operates and maintains a network of three regional trails: the Illinois Prairie Path, the Great Western Trail and the Southern DuPage Regional Trail. The county maintains the trails through tasks such as path mowing, trimming, inspections and invasive species removal, totaling more than 8,600 staff hours annually. These trails serve 940,000 residents and welcome more than 115,000 visitors annually, contributing approximately $1.67 million to local businesses yearly, significantly boosting the local economy.

To review the Trails Plan and share feedback, visit dupagetrailsplan.com by Nov. 17.