Lemont High School students recognized in National Merit Scholarship competition

Lemont High School seniors Maximillian Schuette and Nora Zhou were named National Merit Semifinalists in the 2022 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).

Eleven other Lemont High School students were recognized with National Merit Commended Students distinction including Jack Davey, Daniel Drobnic, Martin Dumbliauskas, Amelia Dunkin, Alexander Fako, Daria Koslosky, Kamil Morawa, Alana Nisperos, Everett Obler, Anthony Scruggs and Natalia Zagata.

The 13 National Merit honorees is the second-highest single-year total in school history.

Given to high school juniors, more than 1.5 million students took the PSAT/NMSQT in October 2022. About 16,000 students are named as National Merit Scholar Semifinalists, and roughly 34,000 students are designated as Commended Students. Of those named as National Merit Semifinalists, about 95% attain Finalist standing, and around half of those earn a National Merit Scholarship and receive Merit Scholar accolades.