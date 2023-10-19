Lemont High School announces October students of the month

Four Lemont High School students recently were honored with October Student of the Month accolades.

Included among the honorees were senior Michael Leonard, junior Jenna McCleary, sophomore Sonia Strzalka and freshman Hailey St. Hilaire.

Each month, Lemont High School honors a student from each grade level for hard work and dedication to the school and the community. Selections rotate among the school’s various departments from month to month.

Only 32 students earn Student of the Month accolades each school year, with four individuals honored each month from October through May. Students may be selected for this honor only once in their careers at Lemont High School.

Local businessman Brad Grcevic of Edward Jones Inc. in Lemont contributes a donation each month to a charity selected by the Student of the Month award winners. This month’s winners selected the Lemont Art & Culture Commission to receive the donation.

An archive of previous Student of the Month winners may be found under the Academics tab on the district’s website, lhs210.net.