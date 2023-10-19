Lemont High School Alumni Association seeking Hall of Fame nominations

Lemont High School is seeking nominations for the school’s Alumni Hall of Fame.

The Lemont High School Alumni Hall of Fame recognizes graduates who have made significant contributions to society and serve as role models to Lemont High School students. This recognition is the highest honor that can be given by Lemont High School to one of its alumni. All nominees must be of good character, reflecting the qualities and ideals set forth by Lemont High School.

Nominees are eligible for induction to the Lemont High School Alumni Hall of Fame 10 years after their graduation from the school. Nominees should be graduates who have achieved a high degree of success in their respective professional fields, but individuals also may be nominated based on an act of bravery or heroism or recognized for community service.

Nominees should serve as role models for current students by consistently demonstrating the highest ethical and moral standards - both as a student and an alumnus.

While alumni are encouraged to nominate their fellow graduates, nominations also can come from current and former teachers and staff, students, family members, business and civic leaders and other community members.

An online nomination form is available on the school’s website lhs210.net under the “Support LHS” section. Nominations should be submitted by Nov. 1.

The Alumni Hall of Fame is an important part of fostering school and community pride and recognizing the achievements of those individuals who have made Lemont High School an outstanding academic institution.

For more information on nominations, contact Director of School and Community Relations Tony Hamilton at thamilton@lhs210.net or 630-243-3280.

The 2024 Alumni Hall of Fame class will be honored at the school’s annual Jazz Band Dinner Dance on March 9, 2024.