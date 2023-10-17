Student performances place Lemont High School on AP honor roll

Lemont High School students put together a record-setting performance on the college-level Advanced Placement exams last spring, establishing four new single-year bests for the school. Additionally, Lemont was named to the 2023 AP Honor Roll, earning “Silver” recognition.

The College Board’s AP Program offers students the opportunity to take challenging college-level courses while still enrolled in high school, allowing them to receive college credit, advanced placement at the college level, or both based on their performance on the AP exams. The College Board recognizes several levels of achievement based on students’ performance on the AP exams throughout their high school careers.

The AP School Honor Roll recognizes schools that have done outstanding work to welcome more students into AP courses and support them on the path to college success. Schools are rated in the areas of College Culture (number of recently graduated seniors who took at least one AP exam in their careers), College Credit (number of recently graduated seniors who passed at least one AP exam in their careers) and College Optimization (percent of recent graduates who took five or more AP exams in their careers, including at least one as a freshman or sophomore).

To receive AP Honor Roll Silver recognition, schools must score at least 50% in College Culture, at least 30% in College Credit and at least 5% in College Optimization. Lemont scored 55%, 40% and 17% in those categories, respectively. Its College Credit score met the criteria for the Gold designation, and its College Optimization score met the standard for Platinum recognition.

Lemont students combined to take 850 AP exams in 2023, and 73.6% of those exams resulted in scores of 3 or better, which was just shy of the school record of 73.8% set in 2020. The school’s highest success rates, which is defined as the percentage of students scoring 3 or better, were in AP World History (97.50%), AP English Literature & Composition (93.33%), AP Physics 2 (91.67%), AP Computer Science Principles (90.48%) and AP Biology (88.89%).

Lemont had 472 students take at least one AP exam in 2023, and a school-record 77.5% of those students recorded at least one score of 3 or better on an AP exam. The previous school record for percentage of students earning at least one passing score on an AP exam came in 2020, when 75.4% of Lemont’s AP students achieved the feat.

Lemont also set school records for the number of students passing at least one AP exam and for the total number of passing exams. There were 366 students who passed at least one exam, which eclipsed the 361 students who did so in 2022. The total number of 626 passing exams edged the previous record (624) set in 2020.

Lemont had 146 students earn recognition from the College Board, which was just short of all-time high of 151 honorees in 2020. A school-record 52 students earned AP Scholar with Distinction accolades, while 32 students were cited with AP Scholar with Honor recognition, and 62 more were tabbed as AP Scholars.