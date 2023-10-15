Learn about Big Red One’s Battle of St. Mihiel at First Division Museum’s Oct. 19 talk

The First Division Museum at Cantigny continues its Date with History series at 7 p.m. Oct. 19.

Military historian Mark E. Grotelueschen will discuss the Battle of St. Mihiel in World War I, with emphasis on the key role played by the U.S. Army’s First Division—Cantigny’s own “Big Red One.”

The free program is available at the Cantigny Visitors Center and online. Registration for both in-person and Zoom viewers is required at FDMuseum.org. For those attending in person, parking is free.

When fought in September 1918, the St. Mihiel Offensive in France was the largest and most complicated battle in American history. Yet, more than 100 years later, it is one of the U.S. military’s least known and most misunderstood major engagements. In just four days, General John J. Pershing’s brand new American First Army defeated Germany’s smaller but more experienced army in fighting that involved 550,000 Americans and 110,000 Frenchmen, supported by 3,000 artillery pieces, over 1,400 coalition aircraft and hundreds of tanks commanded by a young George Patton.

The First Division Museum is open daily, except Mondays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free with Cantigny Park’s regular entrance fee. Visit FDMuseum.org for more details.