Annual coat drive to benefit Infant Welfare Society of Chicago

The Wheaton-Naperville Chapter of the Auxiliary of the Infant Welfare Society of Chicago and local CD One Price Cleaners are sponsoring the 13th annual coat drive for patients of the Infant Welfare Society of Chicago’s Angel Harvey Community Health Center.

Gently used children’s, women’s and men’s coats can be dropped off at local CD One Price locations starting Oct. 27 through Nov. 10. Coats will be cleaned and pressed at no charge and made ready for distribution.

Nearby CD One Price Cleaners locations are at 386 Roosevelt Road in Glen Ellyn and 340 E. Ogden Ave. in Naperville. Other locations can be found at cdonepricecleaners.com.

The Wheaton-Naperville Chapter is also collecting donations of new coats, hats, mittens, scarves and gloves. New coats of all sizes are appreciated, but coat for children and teens (up to adult size S) are especially needed. Monetary donations are also accepted.

For information regarding drop-off of new items and donations, contact secretary@wheatoninfantwelfare.org.