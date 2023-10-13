Casket races to a living cemetery. There’s no shortage of Halloween events in DuPage County

Halloween is just two weeks away and there’s certainly no shortage of celebrations throughout DuPage County to enjoy the spooky holiday. From the casket races in Westmont to the Living Cemetery in Downers Grove, the family friendly activities abound. Check out the Fall Family Fest in Hinsdale or the Zombie Pub Crawl in Westmont. Here’s a look at many of upcoming activities in your communities.

Oct. 1-31

Scarecrow Trail

Daily, Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle

Cost: see website for admission details mortonarb.org

View and vote for the best scarecrow created by local organizations. Scarecrows are on display in the park.

Oct. 1-31

Skeletober

Downtown La Grange

Cost: Free

Stroll the downtown business district in La Grange where local merchants and organizations have decorated skeletons in silly and spooky costumes for the month of October. Visit lgba.com for a complete list of skeletons on display.

Oct. 13-15

Cantigny Fall Festival

4-11 p.m.; 10 a.m.-11 p.m. and 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton

Cost: $15 per vehicle for parking

Full weekend of music, German-style food and beer. Saturday’s fun includes craft vendors, hayrides and activities for children. Visit cantigny.org for more information.

Oct. 13

Halloween Happening

5:30-7:30 p.m. Wheaton Community Center, 1777 S. Blanchard St., Wheaton

Cost: $35 resident/$40 non resident

Featuring games, activities and a great reason to put on your Halloween costume. Advance registration required. See wheatonparkdistrict.com for more information.

Oct. 13

Movies in the Park: Hocus Pocus

5:30 p.m., Berens Park, 493 N. Oaklawn Ave., Elmhurst

Cost: Free

Grab some blankets and get cozy under the stars to watch this favorite movie. Visit epd.org for details.

Oct. 13

Zombie Candy Hunt

7:30-8 p.m.; Sedgwick Park, 10th Avenue and 48th Street, La Grange

Cost: $7 per person; advance registration required

Find a costume and join the search for candy in the park. Bring a flashlight and a container for all the goodies. For children ages 6-14 accompanied by an adult. Visit pdlg.org for details.

Oct. 14

Trunk or Treat

10:30 a.m.-12 p.m.; Sedgwick Park, 10th Avenue and 48th Street, La Grange

Cost: Free

Travel among the decorated trunks to collect goodies and enjoy games too. Visit pdlg.org for details.

Oct. 14

Fall Family Fest

11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Burlington Park, 30 E. Chicago Ave., Hinsdale

Cost: Free

Celebrate fall with pumpkins and fun. Pick out a perfect pumpkin in the patch and enter the costume contest. Enjoy trick-or-treating downtown from 12-3 p.m. Visit villageofhinsdale.org for more information.

Oct. 14

Oaktoberfest

1-4 p.m.; Maryknoll Park, 845 Pershing Ave., Glen Ellyn

Cost: Free

Celebrate those beautiful oak trees, learn some new facts and check out family-friendly activities in the park. Visit gepark.org for details.

Oct. 20

Halloween Happenings

5-7 p.m.; Iowa Community Center, 338 N Iowa Ave., Villa Park

Cost: $8; free for children 2 and younger

Dress up in a costume and enjoy outdoor trick-or-treating and a reptile show too. Advance registration recommended.

Oct. 20

Cosley Zoo Spooktacular

5:15-8:30 p.m.; 1356 N. Gary Ave., Wheaton

Cost: $12.95 per person

Cosleyzoo.org

Stroll through the zoo with your Halloween costumes and make time to decorate a pumpkin, and enjoy other activities. Advance ticket purchase required.

Oct. 20

Night at the Museum Halloween Party

6-8 p.m., DuPage County Historical Museum 102 E. Wesley St., Wheaton

Cost: $18 per person

Dress in a Halloween costume and join a flashlight scavenger hunt, crafts and more. Advance registration required. Visit Dupagemuseum.org for details.

Oct. 21

Downers Grove

Halloween Window Painting

9 a.m.-noon.; Downers Grove Downtown Management Corp., 933 A Curtiss St.

Cost: Free; donations collected for food pantry.

Bring your own paint brushes and help decorate local businesses’ windows with colorful art. Check in with the Downers Grove Downtown Management Corp. for water-based paints. Bring along a donation for the FISH Pantry. Visit downtowndg.org for details.

Oct. 21

Downers Grove Historical Society Living Cemetery

10 a.m.-noon.; Main Street Cemetery, 5158 Main St.

Cost: Free

Local drama students and adult actors will depict the early settlers who are buried in the historic Main Street Cemetery. Learn about the brave pioneers who settled in the area. Visit downersgrovehistory.org for details.

Oct. 21

Wicked West Fest Halloween Costume Contest/Trick or Treat Trail

Registration 10:15 a.m. for costume contest; Trick or Treating from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Downtown Westmont

Cost: Free

Put on some makeup and a clever costume for the costume contest. Six different categories to enter. Visit participating downtown businesses for treats.

Oct. 21

Caskets on Cass Race

12:30 p.m., downtown Westmont

Cheer for a favorite team in this foot race where participants and their homemade caskets zoom along Cass Avenue.

Oct. 21

Haunted Forest

3-6:30 p.m. & 7-9:30 p.m.; Diane Main Park/Smith Woods, 200 W. 59th St., Westmont

Cost: $8 per person

Travel through the spooky woods. Participants will take a short wagon ride to the scary setting. The hours of 3-6:30 p.m. is the Little Monsters session for younger children while those looking for a fright can attend Sheer Terror from 7-9 p.m. Visit westmontparks.org for details.

Oct. 21

Cider and Ale Festival

12-3 p.m.; Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle

Cost: $6

Sample hard ciders and seasonal beers. More than 30 local breweries will be in attendance. Advance registration required. See mortonarb.org for details.

Oct. 21

Macabre Masters Mini Golf Tournament

6:30-8:30 p.m., Holes & Knolls in Maryknoll Park, 845 Pershing Ave., Glen Ellyn

Cost: $35 per person

For adults ages 21 and older, vie for top player in a round of putt putt and sample a craft beer. Costumes encouraged. Advance registration required. Visit gepark.org for more information.

Oct. 22

Trick-or-Treating in Downtown Downers Grove

1-3 p.m.; Downtown business district

Cost: Free

Children can dress up and collect candy and treats from the local businesses in the Main Street area. Visit downtowndg.org for more details.

Oct. 26

Monster Bash

12:30-1:30 p.m.; Sunset Knoll Recreation Center, 820 S. Finley Road, Lombard

Cost: $6 residents/$7 non resident lombardparks.com

Young children will enjoy this fun Halloween event with games and a chance to wear their costume too. Advance registration required.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Zombie Pub Crawl

2-6 p.m.; location varies by tour

Cost: $20 per person, must be 21+

westmontevents.com

The Westmont Special Events have lined up a night of tasty beverages, food and a few contests too. Transportation provided. Multiple routes to choose from with four pub craw locations at each stop. Advance registration required.

Oct. 30

Spooktacular Fun Night

5-7 p.m., Westmont Community Center, 75 E. Richmond St.

Cost: Free

Families can enjoy games, take photos and a few goodies too. Hosted by the Westmont Park District. Visit westmontparks.org for details.

Nov. 4

Cantigny 5K Run/Walk

7 a.m., 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton

Cost: $30

Race includes a chip-timed 5K, 1-mile kids run and a tot run. Race benefits Midwest Shelter for Homeless Veterans in Wheaton. Advance registration recommended. Visit cantigny.org for details.

Nov. 4

Pumpkin Smash

9 a.m.-12 p.m.; Lombard Common 433 E. St. Charles Road, Lombard

Cost: free

Don’t trash those pumpkins, smash them and discover how to compost a pumpkin. Visit lombardparks.com for more information.

Nov. 4

Pumpkin Smash

9-11 a.m., Village Green Park, 130 S. Lambert Road, Glen Ellyn

Cost: free

Bring those old pumpkins to become part of a compost. Bring a shovel or baseball bat to help with the smashing. See gepark.org for details.

Nov. 23

Dan Gibbons Turkey Trot

9 a.m.; Park Avenue and Cottage Hill Avenue, Elmhurst

Cost: $45

The community race celebrates its 40th anniversary this Thanksgiving. Includes run and walk options. Visit dangibbonsturkeytrot.org for more information.

Nov. 23

Grove Express 5K Run/Walk

8:39 a.m. downtown Downers Grove

Cost: $45

Local race benefiting the community. Advance registration recommended and prices increase after Oct. 31. Visit groveexpress.com for details.

Nov. 23

Turkey Trot 5-Mile Run

8 a.m. Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road, Glen Ellyn

Cost: free

Burn some calories before the feast with this community run. Bring a non-perishable food item to help support the Glen Ellyn Food Pantry. See gepark.org for details.

Nov. 23

Pilgrim Pie Run for Rotary

8:30 a.m.; Lyons Township High School, 1045 W. Cossitt Ave., La Grange

Cost: $42

Pilgrimpierun.com

Community race for all ages with runners gifted a full-size frozen pie when they finish the race. Advance registration recommended. Register early for discounts. Visit Pilgrimpierun.com for details.