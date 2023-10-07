DuPage Pads plans annual Wake Up Your Spirit Day Nov. 8

DuPage Pads’ 21st annual Wake Up Your Spirit Day inspirational breakfast will be held from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Nov. 8 at Abbington Banquets, 3S002 Route 53 in Glen Ellyn.

This uplifting morning benefits 325 guests currently in shelter at DuPagePads Interim Housing Center on their path to ending their homelessness.

As guests enjoy a warm breakfast, April Redzic, DuPagePads president and CEO, will share updates about DuPagePads mission to end homelessness and welcome a client to share how their life has been personally transformed by services made possible through donors’ generous support.

This year’s featured keynote speaker, Diane Nilan, HEAR US founder/president, chronicles poverty, homelessness and life along America’s backroads. Nilan was instrumental locally in developing what became Catholic Charities’ Daybreak Center and served as associate director of Hesed House before expanding her mission to help children and families find ways out of poverty by traveling across the country to tell their stories. She was also a key advocate in the creation of today’s McKinney Vento law, helping children experiencing homelessness with access to public schools.

Registration for the in-person breakfast is available for $40 per person or $320 for a table of eight guests through Oct. 22; $60 per person or $480 for a table of eight guests after Oct. 22. Tickets and tables are available for purchase at dupagepads.org/wake-up-your-spirit-day-2023/.

Proceeds from DuPagePads’ Wake Up Your Spirit Day provides families and individuals who are experiencing homelessness with the services and renewed hope they need for a place to call home.

For more information, contact Carrie Flick at 630-480-4186 or CFlick@dupagepads.org