DuPage County unveils Family Center playground

DuPage County elected officials, judges and staff cut a ribbon Oct. 3, to open the newly constructed playground at the DuPage County Family Center, located at 422 N. County Farm Road in Wheaton.

The playground will provide a space for children to have fun and interactive outdoor play during supervised parenting time, allowing for improved connections and communications with family members. On average, more than 50 children per month come to the family center for supervised parenting time.

The playground is about 2,800 square feet with two picnic tables, three types of swings, a basketball hoop, hopscotch and four-square. The county built the playground using $211,502 in federal funds.

The DuPage County Family Center offers services designed to help families achieve cooperative parenting that focuses on the needs of their children. To learn more about the center, visit dupagecounty.gov/government/departments/community_services/family_center/.