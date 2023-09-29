Halloween happenings. A look at seasonal events in DuPage County

Autumn has arrived and with it a plethora of activities, many focused on the Halloween season. From Oktoberfests to autumn festivals, community trick-or-treating to casket races in Westmont or the living cemetery in Downers Grove, there’s certainly no shortage of events suitable for families and adults alike. Here’s a look at many of upcoming activities in your communities.

Sept. 28

Fall Color Wine Tasting

5-8 p.m. Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle

Cost: $70; $25 for designated driver

Sample wines and stroll the gardens. Enjoy live music. Advance ticket purchase required. Visit mortonarb.org for details.

Sept. 29-30 Woodridge Oktoberfest

5-10:30 p.m.; Cypress Cove Family Aquatic Park, 8301 S. Janes Ave.

Cost: $15

Local breweries, live music, great food and a few fun contests including a stein holding competition fill this two-day festival. Visit woodridgeparks.org/programs-events/special-events/oktoberfest for more information.

Sept. 29

OktoberFest

3-9 p.m., Central Athletic Complex, 500 S. Naperville Road, Wheaton

Cost: Suggested donation of $5 per person

Entertainment with live music, food, beer garden and a children’s play area. Portion of ticket sales benefits DuPage County Historical Museum. Visit wheatonparkdistrict.com for details.

Sept. 30

Autumn Gone Fishin’ Derby

9-11:30 a.m., Lake Ellyn Boathouse, 645 Lenox Road, Glen Ellyn

Cost: $10 resident/$15 nonresident

Cast a rod for the annual catch-and-release fishing derby for children ages 3-12. Advance registration required. Visit gepark.org for details.

Sept. 30

Illinois Prairie Path Family Bike Ride

1-4 p.m. Prairie Path Park, between Forest Avenue and Park Boulevard, Glen Ellyn

Cost: free, advance registration required

In celebration of the Illinois Prairie Path 60th anniversary, join the ride and learn more about the history of the path. Helmets required. Advance registration required. Visit gepark.org for more information.

Sept. 30

Light the Torch Night Run

7 p.m., Central Athletic Complex, 500 S. Naperville Road, Wheaton.

This 5K run/walk includes food booths, activities and inflatables. Portion of proceeds benefit FT Cares Foundation. Advance registration required. Visit wheatonparkdistrict.com for details.

Oct. 1-31

Scarecrow Trail

Daily, Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle

Cost: see website for admission details mortonarb.org

View and vote for the best scarecrow created by local organizations. Scarecrows are on display in the park.

Oct. 1-31

Skeletober

Downtown La Grange

Cost: Free

Stroll the downtown business district in La Grange where local merchants and organizations have decorated skeletons in silly and spooky costumes for the month of October. Visit lgba.com for a complete list of skeletons on display.

Sunday, Oct. 1

The Last Straw

12-4 p.m., Gregg House Museum and Garden, 115 S. Linden Ave., Westmont

Cost: $10

Build your own scarecrow and enjoy other outdoor activities including a hay ride, crafts and old-fashioned games. Bring along your own unique items, including clothing, to decorate your scarecrow. Visit westmontparks.org for more information.

Oct. 6-7

Tales and Tombstones

6-8 p.m., Lombard Cemetery, 462 S. Main St., Lombard

Cost: $25 ages 13 and older; $5 for ages 12 and younger

The Lombard Park District and the Lombard Historical Society will host candle-lit tours through the cemetery and share stories about residents from the past. Advance registration required. See lombardparks.com for details.

Oct. 6-7

Graveside Stories Cemetery Walk

6-9 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday

St. Peter’s & St. Mary’s Cemeteries, 310 Alexander St., Elmhurst

Cost $12 per person

Learn about the history of Elmhurst and some of its past residents in a guided tour. The tours are family-friendly. Friday night tour will be lantern-lit. Advance reservations required. Visit elmhursthistory.org for details.

Oct. 7

Family Fall Fest

9 a.m.-12 p.m.; Wild Meadows Trace 511 S. York St., Elmhurst

Cost: Free

Children can enjoy trick-or-treating in Safety Town, games and inflatables and there will be food trucks as well. See epd.org for more information.

Oct. 7

Fall Color 5K Run and Walk

8 a.m., Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle

Cost: $55

Enjoy a morning run or walk through the beautiful trails. When the race is complete, take one more stroll through the park and enjoy the Children’s Garden, the Scarecrow Trail and other exhibits. Advance registration required. Visit mortonarb.org for details.

Oct. 7

Fall Fest

11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; Lombard Common 433 E. St. Charles Road., Lombard

Cost: Free

Enjoy games like Boo Bingo and activities including face painting and a candy hunt at this family-friendly event. See lombardparks.com for more information.

Oct. 7

Villa Park BrewFest

2-5:30 p.m., Cortesi Veterans Memorial Park, 318 E. Kenilworth

Cost: $60

More than a dozen local breweries will pour their favorites alongside food vendors. Visit villaparkbrewfest.com for more information.

Oct. 13-15

Cantigny Fall Festival

4-11 p.m.; 10 a.m.-11 p.m. and 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton

Cost: $15 per vehicle for parking

Full weekend of music, German-style food and beer. Saturday’s fun includes craft vendors, hayrides and activities for children. Visit cantigny.org for more information.

Oct. 13

Halloween Happening

5:30-7:30 p.m. Wheaton Community Center, 1777 S. Blanchard St., Wheaton

Cost: $35 resident/$40 non resident

Featuring games, activities and a great reason to put on your Halloween costume. Advance registration required. See wheatonparkdistrict.com for more information.

Oct. 13

Movies in the Park: Hocus Pocus

5:30 p.m., Berens Park, 493 N. Oaklawn Ave., Elmhurst

Cost: Free

Grab some blankets and get cozy under the stars to watch this favorite movie. Visit epd.org for details.

Oct. 13

Zombie Candy Hunt

7:30-8 p.m.; Sedgwick Park, 10th Avenue and 48th Street, La Grange

Cost: $7 per person; advance registration required

Find a costume and join the search for candy in the park. Bring a flashlight and a container for all the goodies. For children ages 6-14 accompanied by an adult. Visit pdlg.org for details.

Oct. 14

Trunk or Treat

10:30 a.m.-12 p.m.; Sedgwick Park, 10th Avenue and 48th Street, La Grange

Cost: Free

Travel among the decorated trunks to collect goodies and enjoy games too. Visit pdlg.org for details.

Oct. 14

Fall Family Fest

11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Burlington Park, 30 E. Chicago Ave., Hinsdale

Cost: Free

Celebrate fall with pumpkins and fun. Pick out a perfect pumpkin in the patch and enter the costume contest. Enjoy trick-or-treating downtown from 12-3 p.m. Visit villageofhinsdale.org for more information.

Oct. 14

Oaktoberfest

1-4 p.m.; Maryknoll Park, 845 Pershing Ave., Glen Ellyn

Cost: Free

Celebrate those beautiful oak trees, learn some new facts and check out family-friendly activities in the park. Visit gepark.org for details.