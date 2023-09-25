workNet DuPage Career Center offers free resume reviews

Whether you’re a young adult, mid-career professional or seasoned executive, if you are struggling to obtain employment, let the workNet DuPage Career Center help with a free resume review.

Your resume will be checked for typos, assessed for layout and you’ll get advice on how to craft impactful accomplishment statements with quantifiable results. You’ll even learn if there are any key points missing that could provide employers a better impression of your experience and skills.

Resume reviews are open to everyone. There are 12 half-hour openings with reviews conducted on a first-come first-serve basis. Sign-in begins at 8:30 am with reviews starting at 9 a.m. Visit the workNet DuPage Career Center, 2525 Cabot Drive, Suite 302, Lisle, anytime between 9 a.m. until noon for a free review.