DuPage County veteran’s suicide seminar set for Sept. 12

The DuPage Veteran’s Suicide Prevention Coalition Seminar will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 12 at American Legion Post #76, 570 S. Gary Ave., Carol Stream.

Registration and breakfast begin at 8 a.m.

The program is open to social workers, law enforcement, paramedics, health care personnel, educators, veterans and anyone else interested in learning about the prevention of veteran suicides.

There’s more to the prevention of veteran suicides than just prevention. Participants will learn about prevention as well as what to do during a suicide attempt and what happens after a suicide attempt.

Jesse Brown VA Medical Center, the DuPage County Health Department and Rosecrance are just a few of the presenters and this seminar is broken down to the following topics:

Prevention of veteran suicide

Active suicidal ideation and suicidal behaviors

After a suicide attempt - Postvention

Participants will also learn how to “ask the question.”

Breakfast and lunch will be provided, so RSVP Steve Fixler at 630-407-5655, steven.fixler@dupageco.org to me no later than Sep 5.

The DuPage Veteran’s Suicide Prevention Coalition is co-chaired by the Veterans Assistance Commission of DuPage County, DuPage County Health Department and Jesse Brown VA Medical Center, with many different agencies and organizations that are part of it. Our mission is to educate the public on the prevention of veteran suicides. The coalition meets four times a year and is open to everyone.