West Suburban Community Pantry donates food for Willowbrook Wildlife Center

West Suburban Community Pantry has found a way to make an even greater impact by connecting with the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County to donate more than 400 pounds of produce to the Willowbrook Wildlife Center to help feed animals in the center’s care.

“Instead of composting, we save fruits and vegetables close to expiration to help feed native animals in recovery,” pantry CEO Sue Armato said in a news release. “This just one more way we innovate to ensure that food benefits our greater community. We are grateful to Larry Larson, Friends of the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County board member, for donating his time to pick up and deliver this produce to nourish our animal friends.”

A Willowbrook Wildlife Center employee collects produce nearing expiration from West Suburban Community Pantry to be fed to wildlife at the center. (photo provided by Willowbrook Wildlife Center)

Willowbrook Wildlife Center provides care and medical treatment to injured, orphaned or sick wild animals. The staff and volunteers at Willowbrook make and serve food for more than 200 species throughout the year.

The center in Glen Ellyn is currently embarking on construction of new facilities including improved clinic spaces and various exhibit and education opportunities for visitors to enjoy. Care of animals continues throughout the construction.