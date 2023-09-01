DuPage County state’s attorney’s initiatives protecting seniors, animals signed into law

Three initiatives proposed in DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin’s office’s 2023 legislative package have been signed into law.

One of the new laws strengthens law enforcement’s ability to remove companion animals from those charged with animal cruelty while the other two protect personnel and residents at long-term health care facilities, according to a news release.

The initiatives, now known as Public Act 103-0490 (amended the Humane Care for Animal Act), Public Act 103-0428 (amended the Health Care Worker Background Check Act) and Public Act 103-0293 (amended the part of the Criminal Code of 2012 providing further protection for seniors and long-term care facility residents) passed the General Assembly in May and were signed into law by Gov. JB Pritzker. Public Act 103-0490 went into effect immediately upon the governor’s signature on Aug. 4, while Public Acts 103-0428 and 103-0293 will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

Public Act 103-0490, sponsored in the Senate by Sen. Karina Villa and in the House of Representatives by representatives Maura Hirschauer, Anne Stava-Murray and Terra Costa Howard, amends the Humane Care for Animals Act by mandating that upon a violation of certain sections of the act, rather than a conviction, the court may order the person in violation to forfeit the companion animal.

The bill also allows a court to prohibit the person or persons in the offender’s household from owning, possessing, harboring or taking custody or control of any other animals for a specified period of time up to permanent relinquishment (lifetime ban).

If an individual is found to have violated these conditions, they will be subject to immediate forfeiture of any animal and imprisonment for not more than 90 days, a fine of not more than $2,500 or both. Additionally, the amendment added offenses under which law enforcement may take possession of a companion animal as well as adds offenses under which a court may order the forfeiture of an animal, the release stated.

In furthering the office’s commitment to protecting the health and well-being of seniors and those in long-term care facilities, Public Act 103-0428, sponsored in the House by representatives Terra Costa Howard, Tom Weber and Camille Lilly and in the Senate by senators Suzy Glowiak Hilton, Julie Morrison and John Curran provides that prior to employment, a health care employer or long-term care facility will now be provided with not only a potential employee’s Illinois criminal history, but also an applicant’s federal criminal history as well as their criminal history in other jurisdictions nationwide.

Public Act 103-0293, sponsored in the House by representatives Jenn Ladisch Douglass, Terra Costa Howard, Sue Scherer, Michelle Mussman, Lawrence Walsh Jr., Lance Yednock, Gregg Johnson, Nabeela Syed, Laura Faver Dias, Kevin John Olickal, Harry Benton, Theresa Mah, Joyce Mason, Stephanie Kifowit, Hoan Huynh, Michael Kelly, Kevin Schmidt, Fred Crespo, Kelly Burke and Barbara Hernandez and in the Senate by senators Meg Loughran Cappel, Jason Plummer, Sally Turner and Laura Murphy expands the definition of those protected under the act to include all residents of long-term care facilities without regard to the resident’s age or physical or mental condition.

The amendment further provides that anyone who violates the financial exploitation of an elderly person or a person with a disability statute is guilty of a Class 1 felony if the victim is 70 years of age or older instead of the previous language of “over 70 years of age”, and the value of the property is $15,000 or more.