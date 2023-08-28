Oakbrook Terrace fire victims may be eligible for recovery loans

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced that residents and businesses impacted by the fire at the Arden of Oakbrook apartment complex in Oakbrook Terrace on July 28 may be eligible for low-interest loans to assist with recovery efforts.

An SBA Disaster Loan Outreach Center will be established in DuPage County to assist residents and businesses impacted by the fire with the loan application process. The center will be located at the Salvation Army Community Center- Oakbrook Terrace, 1S415 Summit Ave, Villa Park. The center will open at 11 a.m. Aug. 28 and will close on Sept. 11. The hours of operation will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. The center will be closed on Labor Day.

Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/ . Loan information and application forms may also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955, or 800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing, or by emailing DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov. Additional information can be found at sba.gov/disaster. The filing deadline for physical damage applications is Oct. 23, and for economic Injury applications is May 23, 2024.

Residents seeking additional assistance and/or resources are reminded that they can utilize DuPage 211 by calling 211 or visiting 211DuPage.gov.