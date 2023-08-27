Letter: Why the housing crisis is an animal welfare issue

To the Editor:

The Hinsdale Humane Society, like many animal shelters across the country, is struggling to provide sufficient resources to the many animals in need.

As the median sale price of a single-family home in America has jumped 25% from 2019 to 2022, and rent increased 17.6% during 2021, Americans are unable to find affordable and stable housing. Humans are not the only ones impacted by this struggle for basic necessities.

In the period between losing a home and looking for another, homelessness impacts humans and pets. While 50% of rental housing in America accommodates pet owners, only 9% does not have any restrictions on the size or type of animal. As owners begin searching for a new home, it is important to consider a pet’s needs and to find them a safe place to be relocated during this difficult time.

Like the Hinsdale Humane Society, animal shelters across the nation are willing to provide a temporary home for animals. Programs include temporary foster homes, sheltering and boarding. While some states are working to create laws that implement pet-friendly policies and eliminate pet restrictions, pet owners in my hometown do not have these same protections.

To help pet owners, I have created an online resource, Pawsitive Housing, that provides information for pet owners facing housing insecurity. By providing knowledge of local food pantries, veterinarians, shelters and foster home opportunities, while also informing owners of their tenant rights, I hope to assist pet owners and make sure that all pets receive the care they deserve. Information is available at pawsitivehousing.weebly.com/

Jenna Madary

Glen Ellyn